DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 10.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.74. 51,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,361,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

