DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCGO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 428,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,201. DocGo has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

