Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,249,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.61.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.49. 2,584,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

