Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $212.49, but opened at $220.00. Dollar General shares last traded at $218.30, with a volume of 76,347 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.