Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Donaldson by 176.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.