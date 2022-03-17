Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.20. 96,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.