Douglas Clark Wurth Acquires 60,000 Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Stock

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 930,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,995. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

