DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,325. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.
About DouYu International (Get Rating)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
