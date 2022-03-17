DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,325. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DouYu International by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 142,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 94,889 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

