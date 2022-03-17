Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2022 on productivity and cost initiatives. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $8.45 and $8.65 for 2022. TIt is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. Strong growth in pumps and process solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses is aiding the company. Dover will gain from product digitization, e-commerce, new product development, buyouts, inorganic investment in core business platforms as well as cost-reductions. However, input cost inflation, Omicron variant-led absenteeism, supply chain challenges and labor constraints will continue to hurt margin.”

Get Dover alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.