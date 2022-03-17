Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GROW opened at GBX 761 ($9.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 760.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 916.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($7.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.47). The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Davis acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($27,502.21).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.