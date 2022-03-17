Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

DUKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 39.74 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.