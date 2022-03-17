Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 106,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Duluth has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Duluth by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

