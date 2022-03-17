Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after buying an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,487,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,594,000 after buying an additional 1,372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $142,529,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,948. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

