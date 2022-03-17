Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 10%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 40,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,088,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,098,125 shares of company stock valued at $261,943,990 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

