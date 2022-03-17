DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KSM opened at $10.44 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

