E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Stake Lessened by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,403 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 1.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,741,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 460,034 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

