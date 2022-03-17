eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $617,283.07 and $149.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00271211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001591 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

