EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.11. EchoStar shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1,614 shares traded.

Specifically, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,151,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EchoStar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,785,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

