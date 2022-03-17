Edwin D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
