Edwin D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,005,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.