Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Up 3.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $79.94. Approximately 36,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,650,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

