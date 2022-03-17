Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up about 0.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DoorDash by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,474 shares of company stock worth $48,338,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.63. 73,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,921. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

