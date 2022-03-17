Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $330,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 84,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,891,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,189,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

