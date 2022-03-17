Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ESBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

