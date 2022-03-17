Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.55

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.55 and traded as high as C$60.75. Emera shares last traded at C$60.46, with a volume of 715,133 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.84%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

