Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.20

Shares of Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 109727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
