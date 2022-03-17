EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Trading Down 31.7%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) shares fell 31.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

