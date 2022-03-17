Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.