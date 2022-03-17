Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.