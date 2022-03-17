Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

