Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,748 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.87. 5,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,159. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.36.

