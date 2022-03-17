Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,000.

IGSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

