Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,036 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 145,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

