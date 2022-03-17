Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 199,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 131,107 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

