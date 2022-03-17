Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%.
NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
