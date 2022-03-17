EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 250,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

