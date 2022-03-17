Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRDA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

