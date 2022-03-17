Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,627. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Envela (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

