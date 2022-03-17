Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enveric Biosciences Inc. is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavoring to enhance the lives of Cancer Treatments with novel cannabinoid medicines. Enveric Biosciences Inc., formerly known as AMERI Holdings Inc., is based in NAPLES, Fla. “

Separately, Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

