Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $84.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

