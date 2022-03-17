Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.
Shares of ENV stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
