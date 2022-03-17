EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.48.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

