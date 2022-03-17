EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 13,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,747. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

