EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.00. 59,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,236,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

