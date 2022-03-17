Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

