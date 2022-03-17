Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,366,013 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $7.56.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 191,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 255,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

