Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Primo Water Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primo Water in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.