Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will earn ($2.99) per share for the year.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOK. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

STOK opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.