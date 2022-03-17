Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

EQR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

