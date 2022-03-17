Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 8,694,500 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 8,694,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,564,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,027,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.

Shares of ERD stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 11.16. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$120.70 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

