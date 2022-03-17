Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 8,694,500 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 8,694,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,564,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,027,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.
Shares of ERD stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 11.16. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$120.70 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.