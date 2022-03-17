ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

