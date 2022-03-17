Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE MO opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

